Brenda Sue Brown Coffey, 63, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Born May 6, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Emmitt David and Evelena Pierce Brown. Brenda Sue worked as a housekeeper, was a loving wife and mother and had a special love for her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a natural love for homemaking, gardening and the simple joy of life.
Brenda Sue Brown Coffey is survived by her husband, Howard James Coffey, of the home; two sons, James Howard Coffey and wife Monica of Boone, and Joseph Coffey of Fleetwood; grandchildren, Kortney Critcher and husband Benjamin, James Coffey, Hannah Coffey, Ashley Coffey, Kristy Coffey; and great grandchildren: Jayden Coffey and Kennedy Critcher.
Memorial Services for Brenda Sue Brown Coffey will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Attention: Foundation, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coffey family.
