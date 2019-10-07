Brenda Lea Canter Danner, 72, of US Hwy 421 N., Zionville, N.C. passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Born October 31, 1946 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Dennis and Verlie Reece Canter. Mrs. Danner was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Brenda was a devoted Christian, wife and mother. As a pastor's wife, she was a true servant of the Lord, and especially enjoyed interaction with the youth programs at all the churches they served. She also taught craft classes at Caldwell Community College for more than 30 years.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tabatha Oakes and husband, Johnny, of Boone; son, Duane Danner of Zionville; grandchildren, Miranda Dollar and Jon, Brandon Dollar and Julie, Brian Oakes and Michelle, Bradley Oakes and Heather, Eric Danner and April, Justin Danner and Star, and Cody Oakes; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Kenda Miller and husband, Danny, of Boone; and brothers, Jerry Canter and wife, Joy, of Sugar Grove, and Larry Canter of Zionville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harold Danner and son, Jody Danner.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019at Westside Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David Ward and the Rev. Brian Miller.
Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The family received friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Austin & Barnes.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Christian Children's Home, PO Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Danner family.
