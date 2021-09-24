Brenda Kay Barlow Setzer, 79, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Carolina Medical Center.
Born December 7, 1941 in Lenoir, she was a daughter of the late James Walter and Cora Belle Rivers Barlow. Brenda was retired from the NC Department of Corrections where she worked as a computer technician. Brenda enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, but especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sports.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela West and husband Dan of Boone; three grandchildren, Corey West, Zachary West and Laurel West; one sister, Doris Payseur and husband Jerry of Lincolnton; her former husband and friend, Rodney Setzer, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Margaret Angley and husband Bill, Virginia Davis and husband Scottie, Marion Moore and husband George, Jim Barlow and wife Sofie, and Shirley Weyrauch and husband Paul; and one nephew, Mitch Benfield and his father, Carlton Benfield.
Funeral services for Brenda Kay Barlow Setzer will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Boone United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Setzer family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Setzer family.
