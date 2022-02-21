Boyd Willis Arnette, 94, of Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Foley Center.
He was born in Watauga County, October 15, 1927, to the late Robert and Davie Harmon Arnette. He was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Millsaps Arnette and brothers, Ray, and Paul Arnette.
Mr. Arnette is survived by his daughters, Margaret Reece and husband Darryel of Elk Park, Mildred Denny of Clemmons, and Patricia Horn of Winston Salem; grandchildren, Greg Reece of Sugar Grove, Nicole Shomaker and husband Travis of Sugar Grove, Kevin Denny of Clemmons, Brock Denny and wife Chelsea of Winston Salem, Amanda Holbrook and husband Brian of Clemmons; great-grandchildren, Avery Denny of Clemmons, and Brooke Shomaker of Sugar Grove; sister, Juanita Greer of Lenoir; brother, Bob Arnette and wife Betty of Lenoir, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Timbered Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Ray Greene will officiate.
The body will lie in state Saturday, February 26, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to to Timbered Ridge Baptist Church, c/o Dana Millsaps, 304 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.
Online condolences may be sent to the Arnette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
