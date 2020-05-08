Bower Thomas, 85, of US Highway 421 North, Zionville, N.C., passed away Thursday evening, May 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Thomas was born June 23, 1934 in Watauga county to the late William Marion Thomas and Mary Eggers Thomas. He was Retired from IRC and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas also served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Lawrence Thomas of Zionville; one daughter, Karen Beverly Thomas and husband Andrew Sherry of Great Neck, New York; two granddaughters, Sage and Molly Sherry both of Great Neck, New York; and one brother, Frank Thomas of Zionville. He was also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Thomas and one brother, Otto Thomas.
Funeral services for Bower Thomas were conducted Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at Union Baptist Church. Officiating was Pastor Vernon Eller. Burial followed in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, in care of Roxanne Miller, 6797 Old US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.