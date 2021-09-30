Bobby Ray Isaacs, 54, of Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born August 14, 1967, in Watauga County, the son of Elizabeth Eldreth Isaacs and the late Paul William Isaacs. He was employed with Ingles Grocery Company, a veteran having served in the US Navy as a linguist, serving from 1986 until 1997 and was a member of Three Fork's Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Patricia Ward and husband James of Elk Park, Janet Isaacs of Boone and Debbie Blake and husband Randy of Vilas; and a special friend, Richard Painter of Boone. He is also survived by several nephews and a niece and several great-nephews and a great niece and many cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal-grandparents, Worth and Marie Eldreth and his paternal-grandparents, Dewey Isaacs and Louise Isaacs Phillips.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Three Fork's Baptist Church. The Reverend Lynn Powers and the Reverend Ben Bolick will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Three Fork's Baptist Church, 1922 US Highway 421, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Relief Fund, 144 VFW Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
