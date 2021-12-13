Bobby Lewis Hodges, 75, of Lynnhill Road, Boone, N.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 10, 2021 at 3:02 a.m. at the Valdese Hospice House surrounded by his family.
SSGT Hodges proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War as a crew chief on an inflight refueling plane. He owned and operated ‘Bob’s Hair Cutters’ in Boone for 45 years, proudly keeping Watauga residences looking their best. Bobby was known for always chewing on a cigar but never smoking it.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Anderson Hodges; son, Michael Hodges of Monroe and daughter, Michelle Swann and husband, Julian, of Smyrna, GA; grandchildren, Gracie Hodges and Judge and Emma Swann; sister, Mary Ruth Smith and husband, Robert; brother and sister-in-law, Hal and Gail Anderson of Boone; sister in love, Leslie Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews, Susan Hodges, David Jackson, Sandra Stanbery, Sharon Lee, Kim Morgan, Dr. Greg Anderson, and Cheryl Anderson.
He was preceded by his parents, James Lewis and Margaret Gragg Hodges, sister, Dorothy Jackson; mother and father-in-law, Lewis and Ruby Anderson; and sister-in-law, Kay Anderson.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, December 16th at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Harold Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. The family respectfully requests that visitors please wear a mask. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be the Lewis Hal Anderson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Hal Anderson, 347 Hodges Gap Rd., Boone, NC 28607, or to Amorem Hospice Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared at the website austinandbarnesfuneral.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.
