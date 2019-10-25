Bobby G. Greene, 81 of Todd, N.C., died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Greene was born April 5, 1938 in Watauga County, N.C., to the late Bruce and Bina Miller Greene. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Robbie Greene.
Mr. Greene served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea for one year. He retired from the Charlotte Fire Department after 25 years of service. His hobbies included fishing, playing cards at the senior center and working in his garden on the farm.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Fred Allen Houck.
Mr. Greene is survived by his wife, Sarah Lail Greene; sister, Helen Houck of Todd; brother, Worth Greene of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Hunter, Caleb and Chloe. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.