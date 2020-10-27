Mr. Bobby Dale Willard, 83, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.
Bobby was born in Mt. Airy, April 2, 1937. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University, and taught at Happy Valley and Kings Creek. Mr. Willard also coached basketball, baseball and football. He was a life guard for many years at the Green Valley Pool.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna Willard; one son, Mitchell Willard and wife Bobbie Willard; two granddaughters, Casey Willard and Emma Willard; two step sons, Rey Balaba and Edenn Balaba; and four step grandchildren, Stephanie Balaba, Kate Balaba, Olivia Balaba and Deanna Balaba.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lambert Willard; a daughter, Robin Ann Willard; and a granddaughter, Bailey Willard.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Mr. Bobby Willard will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Willard family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Willard family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.