Billy Wayne Fox, 72, of Granite Falls, N.C., died on March 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born in Granite Falls, NC, on May 12, 1948, to the late Cloyd Woodrow and Mary Pennell Fox. He grew up in the Dudley Shoals Community and was a graduate of Oak Hill High School.
Mr. Fox served our U.S. Army in the 539th Transportation Company, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals. He was based in Phu Loi, north of Saigon, in Southern Vietnam. He was retired from the furniture industry.
Survivors include one son, Shane Fox and wife Jennifer of Blowing Rock; three grandchildren, Ryan, Caroline, and Owen Fox of Blowing Rock; four siblings, James Fox and Wife Barbara of Granite Falls, Peggy Burns of Granite Falls, Greg Fox and wife Patricia of Lenoir, and Denise Lackey and husband Clyde of Lenoir; and six nieces and nephews, Grecia Barlowe, Jamie Fox, Wayne Burns, Carrie Jenkins, Holly Smith, and Justin Fox.
Pendry’s Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Billy Wayne Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.