Billy Ray Pardue quietly left this life August 26, 2019, to enter into his eternal home in Heaven while surrounded by his loved ones.
Born February 27, 1951, in Watauga County, N.C., he was a son of Will and Ida Snyder Pardue.
Billy was an active member, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Antioch Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN. He honorably served four years in the US Air Force and seventeen years in the Army National Guard. Billy retired as a master diesel mechanic for Hollar & Greene Produce. A Christian gentleman, Billy loved his God, family and country. He considered his family his greatest gift and was a loved and respected husband, father and grandfather. He was the best PawPaw to his grandchildren whom he referred to as the children God gave him.
Billy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bitha Kirby Pardue; sons, Jason Pardue and wife, Teresa of Vilas and Jared Pardue of Zionville; daughter, Jessica Greene and husband, Jonathan, of Zionville; grandchildren, Colton and Cadence Greene, Isabella, Adalae and Samuel Pardue; brothers, R.C. Pardue and wife Pat and Danny Pardue, all of Zionville; and sisters, Margaret Grindstaff and husband, Danny, of Mountain City, Helen Pardue of Zionville, Patsy Courtner and husband, Jerry, of Mountain City, and Wanda Eldreth and husband, Bobby, of Todd. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie and J.C. Pardue and sister-in-law, Francis Pardue.
Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 29, at 1 pm., at Antioch Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN, officiated by the Rev. Kenny Ray Vaught and the Rev. Dwayne Tester. Graveside services with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Zionville.
The family received friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pardue family.
