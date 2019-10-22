Billy Lee Hicks, 76, of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019, at Signature Health Care in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
Billy was born February 28, 1943 in Watauga County, a son of the late Leroy and Ella Mae Hicks. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army, with 21 years of service.
He is survived by one son, Eric Hicks. He is also survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frieda Trivett Hicks; his second wife, Beverly Hicks; one son, William Dale Hicks; one brother, James Hicks; and one sister, Gene Stansbery.
Funeral services for Billy Lee Hicks will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by the United States Army, will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Sugar Grove.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hicks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.