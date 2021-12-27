Bill Warren, 89, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
Mr. Warren was born September 5, 1932 in Avery County to the late Elmer Warren and Bertha Warren. He was retired operator of his own painting and remodeling business and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He loved the outdoors and growing his own garden. He will be dearly missed by all.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dwight A. Warren.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Lee Osborne Warren, to whom they shared 54 years of marriage; two sons, Tim Warren and wife Laura of Lenoir, David Warren of Forest Grove, NC; one grandson, William Astor Warren of Lenoir and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Warren Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.