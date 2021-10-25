Beverly Christy McMurry, 89, of Lawndale, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center, Cherryville.
Born on September 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry Christy and Carrie Corpening Christy. She was retired from Gaston County School System. Her main calling in life was as a pastor's wife. She served along side her husband faithfully for 59 years. A member of Kadesh United Methodist Church, she was a member of the United Methodist Women, help to start the Prayer Shaw Ministry and was an avid nursery worker.
In addition to her parent,s she is preceded in death by her loving husband the Rev. Dr. Joseph Crowell McMurry; and two sisters, Edith Christy and Brandon Shields.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve McMurry and wife Jerrianne Queen of Lawndale and Dale Houston and wife Crystal of Kannapolis; two daughters, Christy Devine and husband David of Concord and Leanne Hall and husband Tim of Statesville; six grandchildren, Carrie Beth Summers and husband Will, Heath Houston and wife Wendy, Andrew Hall and wife Carrilea, Katy Curie and husband Tim, Blake Houston and wife Braeden, and Hannah Richardson and husband Dylan; seven great grandchildren, William Curie, Addie Summers, Xavier Curie, Ben Summers, Brody Houston, Saige Hall and McKinley Richardson; brother-in-law, Fitzhugh McMurry and wife Judy of Lawndale and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sherry Brady Howell and Helping Hands for all the love and care they provided.
A graveside service was held on at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Kadesh United Methodist Church Cemetery with the the Rev. Brian Elwell officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Kadesh United Methodist Church United Methodist Women, 5500 Fallston Road, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
