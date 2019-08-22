Beulah Storie Trivett, 91, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Beulah was born in Avery County, North Carolina to the late Ivy and Floy Ethel Jones Storie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen James Trivett; a daughter, Evelyn Trivett Biggs; six sisters, Carol Sue Storie, Janice Davis, Louise Rupard, Alverta Yates, Ivalee Davis and Nellie Pearl Storie; and two brothers, Charles Storie and Chester Storie.
Beulah had worked as an inspector at Shadowline for over 21 years and also, along with her husband, farmed the land on which they lived. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of WMU. Beulah enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, listening to gospel music and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Katie Trivett, of Banner Elk, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Abigail Thacker and husband Warren, of Johnson City, TN; a grandson, Nathan Biggs and wife Laura, of Winston Salem, NC; two great grandchildren, Evelyn and Olivia Biggs; one sister, Jewel Cook and husband Bryant, of Winston Salem, NC; and one brother, Jack Storie, of Newland, NC. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of Beulah Storie Trivett was conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Fall Creek Baptist Church in Elk Park, North Carolina with Pastor Kevin Arrowood, officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service followed in the Trivett Cemetery on Joe Parlier Road in Elk Park, North Carolina. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Fall Creek Baptist Church, 4241 Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, North Carolina 28622.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Beulah and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
