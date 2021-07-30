Mrs. (Beulah) Nell Wellington Banner, 85, of Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation after a long struggle with Type II Diabetes.
Born July 31, 1935 in Beaver Dam, Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Ed Wellington and Dora Maxwell Wellington Horton.
Nell was a member of the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church and was employed with TRW/IRC until her retirement. During her working years, she actively volunteered in many community areas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Mr. Fred Raleigh Banner, Sr., and by sisters, Hazel Wellington, Ruth Cummings and Novella Dixon.
She is survived by her son, Fred Raleigh Banner, Jr., and wife Kelly L. Parrish Banner of Winston-Salem; two granddaughters, Autumn S. Banner of Washington, DC and Sarah L. Banner of Winston-Salem; two sisters, Mary Lee Wellington Kirkpatrick Pope and Shirley Wellington, both of Bristol, VA; and one brother, George William Wellington and wife Nellie Reid Harper Wellington of Boone. She will be remembered and cherished in the hearts of many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services and burial for Nell Banner will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Clarissa Hill Cemetery (154 Westview Heights, Boone, NC). Officiating will be Pastor Mike Mathis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, PO Box 3590, Boone, NC 28607.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Banner family.
