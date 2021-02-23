Betty Younce Blackburn, 83, of Roy Eaker Road passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 30, 1938 in Watauga County to the late Ivan E. and Lillian Thomas Younce.
Betty was a faithful member of First Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, where she taught Sunday School for more than 60 years. She was a graduate of Cove Creek High School of Watauga County, and attended Appalachian State Teachers College, currently Appalachian State University. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Tryon chapter. She was also the president of the Cherryville Senior Citizens Group. Betty was an excellent wife, mom, granny, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was the matriarch of her family and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Susan Elaine Blackburn; and son-in-law, Gene Page.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ben Blackburn, Sr.; daughter, Gail B. Page of Cherryville; sons, Ben T. Blackburn, Jr. (Robin) of Cherryville, and Ed Blackburn (Sherrod) of Kings Mountain; brothers, Tom Younce of Vilas, NC, Kent Younce of La Follette, TN, and Lowell Younce of Zionville, NC; grandchildren, Travis Page (Melissa), Jonathon Page, Alex Blackburn (Rachel), Emily Blackburn, William Blackburn, Sarah Blackburn, and Edward Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Madison Page, Harrison Page, and Spencer Blackburn.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at First Wesleyan Church with Rev. Mark Poe officiating. Burial followed at City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church, 800 N. Pink St. Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.
