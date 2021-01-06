Betty Steelman, 93, of 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence.
She was born January 26, 1927 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ross Dell and Rosella Knee Dell. She was a bookkeeper and a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Jo Ann Garrod of Boone; two sons, Frank Gioscio, Jr. and wife Connie of Boone and Dennis Pattison and wife Jane of Herndon, Virginia; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Steelman; one son, Barry Pattison; and her brothers and sisters and one nephew.
A memorial service for Betty Steelman will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Steelman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
