Mrs. Betty Mae Vines Smitherman, 87, died Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Born November 19, 1933 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Clayton and Beulah Ward Vines and the wife of the late William Lewis Smitherman.
Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William L. “Billy” Smitherman and 5 sisters, Carolyn Cook, Jean Dancy, Mildred Kurek, Mary Lou Carroll, and Reba Robinson.
She was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church and had retired from IRC/TRW in Production Control. She was an avid supporter of The Broyhill Wellness Center.
Mrs. Smitherman is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Bryant and husband Tim of Boone; three sisters, Pauline Hicks, of Zephyrhills, FL; Shirley Johnson of Sugar Grove; Nancy Glenn and husband Gale of Sugar Grove; one brother, John “Pete” Vines and wife Jean of Christiansburg, VA; three grandsons, Matthew Reid Franklin and wife Berlene of Banner Elk; Nathan Daniel Moody and wife Rebecca of Hickory; and Seth Aaron Moody of Statesville and two great-grandchildren, Cole Franklin and Peyton Nichole Franklin.
A memorial service for Mrs. Betty M. Smitherman will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with the Reverend Toby Oliver officiating. Everyone is encouraged to practice safe distancing and wear masks.
The family invites you to watch the Memorial Service live-streamed. Topic: Hampton Funeral Service's Page, Funeral Time:December 18 1:00 PM. Join the live streaming by clicking the link below:
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Westview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 692 NC Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smitherman Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
