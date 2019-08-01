Betty Jenkins Webb, 87, passed away on July 14, 2019.
She is survived by family and friends who loved her deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband, Omri Kenneth Webb, Jr.
Throughout her life, Betty had many different jobs, but none of them defined who she was. Instead, she was defined by her care for people, especially those on the edges of society, her love of beauty in all things including art and music, her fierce love for her children and her friends, her generosity of spirit, her appreciation of creation, her quick wit, and her deep intelligence.
Anyone who knew Betty was sure to find that she genuinely cared for them wherever they found themselves in life and was sure to have a deep belly laugh with her along the way. She loved to learn and helped others around her to be curious and grow in their own lives.
She would be the first to admit that she was no saint. In fact, she would laugh at the thought. But those of us who knew her and loved her are far better people for having shared the journey with her.
A memorial service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone, NC on August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will gather at the church at 10 a.m. to receive friends and to share Betty stories. All are invited.
The family is incredibly grateful to the friends who supported and loved Betty, especially in these last years of her life. She loved you dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valle Crucis Community Park, PO Box 581, Valle Crucis, North Carolina, 28691 or to Watauga Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 33 DTS, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Webb family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
