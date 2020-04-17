Betty Jean Tugman Davis, 85, of Boone, N.C., passed away on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, and is now rejoicing among the angels.
Betty was born in Watauga County, North Carolina on May 3rd, 1934. She graduated from Elkland High School in 1951 and pursued a career for more than 25 years with Northwestern Bank until her retirement.
Betty was married to Johnnie Davis on December 16th, 1951, and they were married for 68 years.
Betty was an active force in her community and a charter member of Hopewell Community Church where she held many positions over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had the ability to comfort those in need and infused love in everything she touched. Betty enjoyed spending her time gardening, stitching needlework, crafting, reading, cooking, and loving her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Mildred Miller Tugman.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Davis; one son, Bill Davis and wife, Sandy; one daughter, Brenda Davis husband, Rick; one sister, Barbara McKinney and husband, Rev. Charles Edwin McKinney; six grandchildren, Michelle, Wesley, Justin, Travis, Nate and Madison.
Also surviving are in-laws, Jim Davis and wife, Christine, Paul Davis, Arlie Davis and wife, Ann, Shirley Critcher and husband, Lawford. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Also surviving is a special friend, Kerry Watson.
Funeral services for Betty will be private. A Memorial Service to be conducted in Hopewell Community Church will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Community Church in c/o Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Hwy 194 N., Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Davis family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Davis family.
