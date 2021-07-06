Mrs. Betty Fuhrman Farthing, formerly of Zionville, North Carolina, died on Friday July 2, 2021 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
She was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Nellie Lett Fuhrman of Decatur, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carter Joseph Farthing, Jr., as well as numerous other relatives from both her family and Joe’s family.
She is survived by two cousins, Wanda Wood of Kokomo, Indiana, Robert Fuhrman of Decatur, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Margaret Farthing of Clarksville, Maryland; nephews, Hal B. Farthing of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, J. P. Greene (Marianne) of Vilas, North Carolina, Bud Hughes (Dianne) and Scott Hughes (Linda), all of Asheville, North Carolina, Harrison and Carter Farthing of Clarksville, Maryland; nieces, Vicki Leonard (Gary) of Stafford, Virginia, Abbey Courtney, of Kelso, Washington, Marianna Strong of Tucson, Arizona, and Laura Berthiaume of Rockville, Maryland; and a large number of grandnieces and grandnephews and friends.
Betty was born on November 13, 1922, in Decatur, Indiana and was educated in the public schools of Decatur and graduated from high school in 1940. She attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and graduated in 1945. She worked, during her career, in accounting and as a legal secretary.
On June 7, 1946, Betty married Carter J. Farthing, Jr. of Watauga County, North Carolina. He was attending college in Fort Wayne, following several years of military service as a bomber crewman during World War II. After Joe’s graduation from college, the couple lived in Lenoir, North Carolina, Kinston, North Carolina, Newark, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, before retiring to Boone to help care for Joe’s mother before her death.
Later, they settled in Zionville, North Carolina and were very active in Mabel United Methodist Church, especially in their music ministry. Betty and Joe were members of the choir and participated in other activities of the church. In all the many places they lived, they were always active in a church.
They also enjoyed buying restoring and selling antiques. Joe and Betty also used their musical talents to minister to patients in nursing and assisted living homes in both Watauga and Ashe counties for many years. They received great joy from this ministry, to which they were totally dedicated.
Betty spent a great deal of time caring for others as well. She and Joe helped to care for her parents throughout their final years and also helped care for his mother during her final days. Betty also spent several years caring for Joe during his final lengthy illness.
After his death, Betty continued to live in her home well into her 90’s, thanks to her good friends from Mabel Methodist Church and other friends and family. They cared for and watched over her and showed her many other kindnesses that made it possible for her to continue to live independently. At the age of 94, Betty moved to Pisgah Manor Assisted Living in Candler, North Carolina, to be close to family members.
Betty was a sweet, kind, caring person who was grateful for every kindness extended to her.
The family wishes to add our heartfelt appreciation to every church member, friend, and family member who helped to enrich Betty’s life, especially in the years following the death of her husband.
The family will have a private graveside service at 5 p.m. on Friday July 9 in the Mabel United Methodist Church cemetery and then receive friends at 6 p.m. prior to the funeral services at 7:00 p.m. at Mabel United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Music Ministry of Mabel United Methodist Church. Hampton Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Farthing family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
