Betsy Hughes Ray, of Niceville, FL, passed away on January 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Ray; their children, Rob, Beth, and Steve; brother, Robert Hughes of Boone, and sister, Virginia Kelley of Rainbow City, Ala.
Heritage Gardens Funeral Home is serving the Ray family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.