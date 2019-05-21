Bertha Greene Shirley, 86, of Stony Fork Road, Deep Gap, N.C., went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her four girls.
She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her relationship with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, was first and foremost in her life. She prayed continuously, and knew God answered prayer. She deeply loved her family and friends, and never met a stranger.
She is survived by four daughters; Betty Miller and husband Payge of Deep Gap, Linda Pariseau and Raymond of Boone, Vicky Miller and David of Wilkesboro and Libby Ward and husband Randall of Boone; two granddaughters, Brittney Calhoun and husband Steve of Warnsville, North Carolina and Tenessia Hayes and husband Patrick of Boone; one grandson, Joe Greene and wife Kimberly of Boone; and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Greene, Logan and Preston Trivette, Cayman, Ireland Yve and London Hayes, Ethan and Grayson Miller. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and special friends, Ella Mae Mash, Wilma Greene, Shelia Jordan, Luella Marley, Clyde Simmons and Pam Isaacs.
She was preceded in death by husband, Carl Freeman Shirley; her father and mother, Jerome and Chanie Eller Greene; one son, Carl Freeman Shirley, Jr.; two daughters, Nonnie Sue and Evelyn Marie Shirley; six brothers, Paul, Midas, Roscoe, Jess, Dallas and Jasper Greene; and three sisters, Virgie LoveJoy, Alma Hamby and Elizabeth Albert.
Funeral services for Bertha Greene Shirley were conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 3795 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap. The Reverend Rick Cornejo, the Reverend Cecil Hamby, the Reverend Sherrill Wellborn and Mr. Joe Greene officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Shirley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.