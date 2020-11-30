Benny Lee Eldreth, 63, of Vilas, N.C., died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 20, 1957 in Watauga County.
Benny had retired as a cook with Appalachian State University.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Paul Eldreth and his Maternal Grandparents, Wade and Vennie Moretz.
Benny is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anita Combs Eldreth; his mother, Pauline Moretz and his step-father, Howard Moretz both of Lexington, North Carolina; his step-daughter, Joni Johnson and husband Kyle of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Eli Dean Johnson of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kyle Johnson, Jr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Abrianna Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Sophie Johnson of Salisbury, North Carolina and a special Aunt, Ruth Shaver of Independence, VA.
A private Graveside Service with family and friends will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor David Ward officiating. The family requests all attending wear a mask and practice social distance.
The body will lie in state Tuesday, from 2:00 until 5:00 and Wednesday from 9:00 until 12:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel so friends may come and pay their respect and sign the registry book.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the Eldreth Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the Eldreth Family.
