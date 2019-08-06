Baxter Wade Miller, 93, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.
Born February 19, 1926, in Watauga County, he was a son of Joseph Jonathan and Clemmie Gentry Miller.
Baxter honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long member of Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, serving as both Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Baxter retired from Hampton’s Body Shop. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle and preparing the annual vegetable gardens.
Baxter is survived by his sons, B. W. Miller and wife, Tory, of Boone, and Jonathan Miller of Lexington; daughters, Patricia Miller, Melissa McCurry and Mary Miller, all of Boone; granddaughters, Rebekah Miller and Heather McCurry; honorary granddaughter, Caroline Sloan and honorary grandson, Savas Altuntas; special family friends, Teri Cleavinger, Angie Shepard and Darrell Sloan; brother, Eugene Miller and wife, Ann, of Holly Hills, FL; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Emogene Main Miller; daughter, Rebecca Anne Miller; brothers, Howard, Ralph, Glenn, Herbert and Worth Miller; and sisters, Edna Miller, Annabelle Ray and Verlee Penley.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Burl Greene, the Rev. Joe London, the Rev. John Mough; and Jim Ginger. Military graveside honors, conducted by the American Legion Post #130 and Disable American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at the Howard’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 8th, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the EKG Building Fund, at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, 240 Howards Creek Road, Boone, NC 28607.
The Miller family wishes to thank the staff at The Foley Center for their special love, care and devotion to Baxter.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.
