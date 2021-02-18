Bart Blaine Bare, 84, shuffled off his mortal coil on December 8th, 2020, Tuesday, at around eight in the morning.
At his side, and surviving him, were his son, Blaine and daughter-in-law, Erin Scott.
His home and point of departure were near Blowing Rock, North Carolina and he beloved Blue Ridge Parkway where he and his dear wife, Caroline resided since 1977, making Watauga county home since 1968.
Bart was born to Bart and Edythe Bare, neé Nardone (later Sorell), in Columbus, Ohio on August 11, 1936. Later relocating to Fort Meyers, Florida where she ultimately met and wed Roy Treadwell Sorrell of Alabama. Barth’s formative years were spent in and around Fort Meyers where he attended Fort Meyers High School, learned to swim and fish, and developed a love of the outdoors. His high school librarian, Ethel Sheffield, instilled within him a lifelong love o books, learning and literature. He later attended the University of South Florida at Gainesville, and afterward spent a season working on a shrimp boat along the Florida coast and later found himself in West Memphis, Arkansas where he sold and raced Austin Healeys for a local dealership.
Soon after a near-death crash during a race, he received a draft notice inviting him to join the US Army. After basic training in Georgia, he spent time at Ft. Bragg where he trained to be a paratrooper in the 86nd Airborne Division and met his future wife, Caroline. With her in his thoughts, Sergeant Bare was sent to Baumholder, Germany to “fight the beer wars” as he liked to say. He had many stories of rescuing his men from bar fights, jeep wrecks, hypothermia and other training activities.
Upon his return to civilian life in the U.S., he and Caroline wed and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where Bart completed his Bachelor’s degree, and their son Blaine was born. Soon after, the family relocated to Boone, N.C., where he worked for a time with regional social welfare organization, WAMY, while completing his Master’s degree at Appalachian State University. He then took a teaching position at Caldwell Community College in Hudson teaching Psychology, Sociology, and Anthropology until his retirement in 1993.
In retirement, he wrote and published several works of fiction and was an active member and president of the High Country Writers. His final work, Raven, shall be published posthumously.
Due to the current pandemic, a remembrance will be postponed until his birthday next August, when a private gathering will be held to commemorate his life, toast his memory and share Bart stories.
