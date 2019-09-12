Barry Wilson Breeland, 69, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in a Hickory, N.C., hospital.
Mr. Breeland was born in Charleston, S.C., a son of the late Howard Breeland and the late Louise Wilson Breeland Workman.
He was a retired Antique Salesman, a member of the Vanderpool Baptist Church in Vilas, N.C., and faithful in reading his Bible and witnessing to others. He enjoyed taking nature walks, going to Flea Markets looking for deals, and buying and fixing up cars.
He is survived by his children, Matthew (Alisa Harrison) Breeland, Erin (Marc) Jones, and Andrew Breeland; grandchildren, Emerson, Caleb, and Nolan Jones; brother, William Workman.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Indiantown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4865 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29554.
The family will receive friends from 2p.m., until 3 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554.
