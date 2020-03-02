Mrs. Barbara Lee Bell Castle, 80, of Boone, N.C., passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late John and Florence Hodges Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Clark Castle.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Salmi and husband John of Boone, and Rachel Farmer and husband Edward of Clayton, N.C.; and one son, Jason Castle and wife Brenda of Boone. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Courtney Makuch and husband Josiah of Mocksville, and Amanda Salmi of Boone; a step-son, John Castle and wife Alessa and their family from Bristol, TN.; and four great-grandchildren, Kaden Castle, Kaylee Ollis, Raylan Britt and Reagan Makuch all of Mocksville.
Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Lee Bell Castle were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, officiating was the Rev. Burl Greene.
Memorial donations may be made to Howard's Creek Baptist Church EKG Fund, 240 Howard's Creek Church Road, Boone, N.C. 28607 and/or Watauga Humane Society, P.O. Box 1835 Boone, N.C. 29607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Castle family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Castle family.
