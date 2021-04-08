Mrs. Barbara Jean Going Widenhouse, 86, of Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
Mrs. Widenhouse was born January 21, 1935 to Jacob Berry and Donese Walser Going. She graduated from Lexington Senior High School and High Point College in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught for 30 years in Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, and Martin County School Systems. She retired from the Wilkes County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lee Widenhouse.
She is survived by a son, Steven L. Widenhouse and wife Lynn of Clemmons; four grandchildren, Brie Alene Widenhouse, Aimee Lauren Widenhouse, Ryan Anderson Widenhouse (Elodie), and Kelsey Elizabeth Widenhouse; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Jamie Baker.
She cherished numerous gifts received from students during her career as well as sharing anecdotes about those children. She delighted in reconnecting with her former students as adults.
Barbara enjoyed crafts including tole painting, ceramics, and crocheting. Surviving family and friends enjoy these gifts still.
She loved to cook and entertain and always prepared enough food for twice the number of guests. Barbara loved her church family at Deerfield United Methodist Church and remained active while she resided in Boone, NC.
Mom, AKA Grandma or MeMe, has left us all too early and has left her personal touch on all her family and friends. We are all who we are because of her guidance and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607 or The American Children’s Home, PO Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27293.
Services will be held at Deerfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m.
