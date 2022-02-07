Barbara Ann Crigler passed away peacefully at home in Asheville, NC surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
A member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boone, NC, she loved the Lord and her legacy lives on through teaching her children to do the same.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Carl Bolle and Winifred Bolle, step-mother Jane, brother David, niece Diane, and daughter Cathy.
Surviving Barbara is her husband of 41 years, Dale; sister, Carol (Bill); brother, John (Linda); children, Allison (Paul), Julie, and Ray (Kerry), and son-in-law, Ronald; grandchildren, Kristen (John), Nicole (Chris), Erica (Andrew), Christine (Stephen); and great-grandchildren Jessica, Sarah, Michael, Caroline, Catherine, Paxton, Elaina, Riley, and Asher.
Barbara was a nurse for 50 years and worked in obstetrics to hospice and everywhere in between. "Cradle to grave" as she would say! She especially loved her work for hospice in Boone. She was a gifted organist and singer. Avid reader and traveler. She was quick to laugh and share conversation. Scrabble, crossword puzzles, gardening, canning, flower arranging, and crafting were among her favorite pastimes. She loved taking and sharing pictures of the many snow storms she endured living in the western NC mountains - especially in Beaverdam where she lived for over 35 years. She also loved the many dogs and cats who were part of the family over the years.
Born and raised in St Paul, Minnesota, Barbara also lived in Indiana, Michigan, Florida and Western North Carolina. Barbara attended Valparaiso University and later attended Broward Community College and Winston-Salem State University for her nursing degrees.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at All Saints Anglican Church with Father Erich Zwingert and Pastor Mark Fitzsimmons officiating. The family looks forward to greeting friends at the reception after the service in the church fellowship hall. AllSaintsMillsRiver.org 51 McDowell Road, Mills River, NC 28759
The family extends special thanks to the dedicated medical professionals at Advent Health, Advent Hospital, Pardee Hospital, The Lodge at Mills River, AcuPT, Hendersonville Cardiology, Mission Heart Tower, and Four Seasons Hospice for the care she received over the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that you consider making a donation to Four Seasons Hospice FourSeasonsHospice.com 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or an Hospice organization of your choice.
