Barbara Aliene Burnett McDaniel, fondly known to her students as “Ms. Mac”, passed away on December 2, 2021 at the age of 88.
She inspired others to love people, lift them up, and pray shields of protection around loved ones. A beautifully sweet and thoughtful woman, she honored God through her kindness, generosity, and gratitude. She was a devoted Christian, a wonderful life teacher and a true-hearted maker of a loving family. Her spirit and blood and love live on!
Born in Punta Gorda, Florida on August 31, 1933, “Babs” was the daughter of the late Charles and Aliene Hurst Burnett and sister of the late Charlie and Bobby Burnett. A classic American beach town girl, she was an accomplished student, athlete, and beauty pageant winner (who survived being hit by a taxi and bit by a rattlesnake). In her early years, Barbara bonded with her life-long best friend Beal, had a pet otter named Otto, worked and played on a family dairy farm and grew up during The Great Depression and World War II. Barbara found eternal solace from trauma in the words and light and life of Jesus Christ.
Her brother, 1st Lt. Robert “Bobby” Burnett, was killed in the Korean War in 1953 during a Air Force mission. He was listed missing in action. Barbara found more closure in 2011 when her brother Bobby received a hero’s funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the First Oak Leaf Cluster to the Air Medal, and the Purple Heart. This meant a lot to her to see her brother Bobby honored in the way he deserved.
In 1955, Barbara graduated from Wesleyan College at a time when still relatively few women got full university educations. She resided in Boone with her husband, Charles Emmitte McDaniel, from 1971 until his death in 2018. They were married for over 62 years (and had previously traveled extensively all across the USA, living in states such as Florida, Michigan, Washington, and California).
In 1976, Barbara was selected from thousands of NC teachers to go on a comprehensive 6-week tour of Japan to help do research for Social Studies textbooks. Though she greatly missed her family, it was her unforgettable trip of lifetime which she always cherished dearly (and sometimes gave presentations about).
She was a longtime member of Perkinsville Baptist Church where she joyfully served in various roles such as co-leading the senior ladies Coffee Dialogue group and Vacation Bible School. “Ms. Mac” was a retired teacher of Parkway Elementary School who was beloved by many students, fellow teachers and administrators during (and far beyond) her 20 year tenure. She loved the Lord and was deeply devoted to Jesus Christ, her family, friends, peers, students, school, profession, church, and community.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert McDaniel of Eureka, California; a daughter, Jeanie Hollar and her husband Terry of Hickory; and a daughter, Sharon McDaniel of Sebastopol, California. She will also be missed by six grandchildren who called her either “Grandmommy” or “Mama Mac”: Ashley Hollar and her husband Tyler of Hickory; Josh Hollar and his wife Mandy of Raleigh; Terra Ashbrook of New Orleans, Louisiana; Merlin Ashbrook of Portland, Oregon; Eve Ashbrook of Arcata, California; and Verania McDaniel of Eureka, California. Barbara was also great grandmommy to Charlotte, Maggie, Levi and Linc.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Perkinsville Baptist Church on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. The immediate family will greet guests in the fellowship room from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., before the service.
Following the service, a brief Memorial Bench and Tree dedication will be held at Parkway Elementary School in Deep Gap.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to her beloved church, Perkinsville Baptist in Boone, NC at the following email through either PayPal or other service: perkinsvillebc@gmail.com
Please note it is for Barbara McDaniel’s memorial fund in the donation comments.
