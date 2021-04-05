Mr. Avery “AD” Deal Whisenant, Jr., 91, of Clover, S.C., died April 3, 2021 at Wayne Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, S.C.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Mr. Whisenant was born April 27, 1930 to the late Avery Deal Whisenant, Sr. and Ida Horton Whisenant. He was the widower of Carolyn Yount Whisenant.
Survivors are his sons, Dale S. Whisenant (Mary) of Boone, NC, Barry M. Whisenant (Kathy) of Tega Cay; brother, Richard Whisenant of Clover, SC; brother-in-law, Jerry Hoffman of Charlotte, NC and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be made to Abiding Prescence Lutheran Church, 323 N. Congress St., York, SC 29745
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Whisenant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.