Mrs. Audrey Shook Rominger, 90, of Boone, N.C., died Friday, January 29. 2021 at her home. Born July 21, 1930 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Hoyle Hayes and Ruth Michael Shook and the wife of the late William Dow Rominger, the love of her life.
Mrs. Rominger was a graduate of Cove Creek School and Lees McRae College. She was the former pianist for Piney Grove Methodist Church. Her favorite past time was traveling with her husband and after his death traveling with her good friend, Gay Underwood.
Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by five siblings, Zeb Shook, Mildred Smith, Pauline North, Rhonda Shook and Larry Shook.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve Rominger of Boone; Bill Rominger and wife Sylvia of Boone; her daughter-in-love, Liz Michael of Boone; two brothers, Bradley Shook and wife Mabel of Banner Elk; Errol Shook and wife Pat of Boone; two sisters, Linda Orr of Charlotte and Joyce Wilson and husband Ken of Virginia. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Wesley Rominger, Haily Michael, Dalton Michael and Noah Michael.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with her nephew, Larry Shook speaking.
The family has requested memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to one’s favorite charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rominger Family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com
Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
