Arlie Edward Davis, a kind and gentle soul, left this earth on July 5, 2021.
Born January 18, 1929 to Walter and Emma Davis, he grew up in Watauga County one of eleven children. Before moving to Burlington in 2020, he lived in Lincolnton for sixty years.
Serving as a Winn Dixie manager in Lincolnton for 44 years, he worked for the company for 50 years, becoming their longest serving employee. A lifelong Baptist, he was a member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Carlton Davis; his daughters, Debbie Freeman (Greg) and Sheila Touloupas (Zack); his grandchildren, Katie Cambron (Taylor), Cora Freeman, Chelsey Freeman, Mary Alyson Ammons (Brad), Sarah Freeman (Jake), Elizabeth Dawson (Zack), John Touloupas (Helen); and his great grandchildren Owen and Sam Cambron and one on the way who all affectionately call him “Pepaw” and “Pawpaw.”
A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, 618 South Grove Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, AuthoraCare Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
