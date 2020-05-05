Anne Isabel Marsh Green, 84, of Tallahassee, Florida, (formerly of Sugar Grove, N.C.,) passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a short illness at the home of her daughter.
She was born on February 26, 1936, in Montclair, NJ, to Robert Francis Marsh and Mabel Louise Tolley. She attended Landon High School in Jacksonville, FL, graduating in 1954. She then furthered her education at Florida State University, receiving a bachelors degree in education in 1958. She was a teacher for over thirty years educating many at Cobb Middle School and Raa Middle School, both in Tallahassee.
Anne's faith was central in her life as she was a member of Valle Crucis Episcopal Church; as well as continuing in sharing her faith at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church and St. Johns Episcopal Church in Tallahassee.
In retirement, she traveled and fell in love with the North Carolina Mountains where she and Mac lived for twenty-four years.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 36 years, Oather Douglas Mac Green (who passed away January of 2016).
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Harpe (Jessie Harris) of Tallahassee, FL; son, Ken Harpe of Sarasota, FL; brothers, Father Robert F. Marsh, Jr. (Diane and family) and Howard L. Marsh (Linda and family); five grandchildren, Hillary, William, and Brooke Haythorn and Toni and Shane Harpe; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Troy, Trinity, and Gabe whom she loved with all her being; and cousins, Roy Tolley of Pocono Pines, PA, Dennis Tolley, Edwin Tolley of Kissimmee, FL. She also leaves behind a host of wonderful lifelong friends who will miss her love, friendship, and presence.
A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date to honor the life of Mrs. Anne. Feel free to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.culleysmeadowwood.com
