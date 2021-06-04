Ann Ruffin Hines died on June 1, 2021, at her home in Hound Ears, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
Services will be held at Chetola in Blowing Rock, NC, on Monday June 7th at 2:00 PM, with a reception to follow. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton, North Carolina, June 12th, at 11 a.m. Burial of her ashes will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery after the service, with a reception afterwards at Greenfield.
Ann was born on November 4, 1936, to the late Eleanor Tyson Ruffin and Alger Coleman "Bits" Ruffin. She grew up in Greenville, North Carolina. She attended St. Mary's College and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She spent most of her life in Edenton, but also lived in Nags Head and Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
She was the wife of Dr. Richard Norfleet Hines, Jr. and mother of Margaret Coleman "Coles" Hines Jones and Richard Norfleet "Skipper" Hines, III.
After college, she became a teacher and taught for many years - teaching 3rd grade to both her children and the children of many families and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Richard Norfleet Hines, Jr.; son, Richard Norfleet "Skipper" Hines, III and wife, Cathi Stewart Hines; daughter, Margaret Coleman "Coles" Hines Jones and husband Hubert Reid Jones, Jr; grandchildren, Hubert Reid "Reidy" Jones III and fiancée Jennah Brynn Fahey and Ruffin Norfleet Jones. Other survivors include her brother, Alger Coleman Ruffin and his wife Suzanne Forbes Ruffin, (Deceased) and his children, Virginia Caroline "Carrie" Ruffin Hoover and her husband, Joshua Hoover, and Kirkland Forbes "Kirk" Ruffin. Her sister, Margaret Ruffin Scott and husband Dr. Harry White Scott, and their sons, Harry White "Scott" Scott, Jr. (Deceased) and his wife Lori Trombley Scott, and Walter Ruffin Scott.
Ann loved beauty and creating it in many ways, from decorating, to gardening, to painting. She restored Sycamore, her home in Edenton, built in 1718. She will be remembered for all her creations as well as her soft-spoken kindness and ability to love and make friends wherever she went.
She was a member of the Colonial Dames, Chi Omega Sorority, and numerous watercolor societies. She had a deep love for her Scottish heritage.
The family would like to express its appreciation to Dr. Tim Dailey and his staff, Tracy Trice Dishman and Crystal Isenhower, the caregivers for Ann at home, Compassionate Hearts Home Care, Appalachian Home Care, Medi-Home Health and Hospice, and Lincare.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Mary's School, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or to The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina, 224 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hines family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.