Ann Louise Page, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Boone, N.C.
Ann was born on December 10, 1946 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Helen Page and father, Douglas C. Page and maternal grandparents, Nannie Marshall Fulks and Albert Fulks.
Ann received her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Tennessee and a Master's Degree from Marshall University. Dr. Page taught Sociology, for over 30 years at Appalachian State University when she retired, as a Full Professor in 2009. Dr. Page was a prolific researcher, having published many scholarly articles. She also made presentations at many professional meetings and has been cited for her research in numerous professional journals.
Her cats, Sydney and Max were dearly loved and provided Ann many years of comfort and joy. Many thanks and appreciation to her colleagues and close friends, Faye Sawyer, and Jan Rienerth who provided support and companionship over the years.
Memorials to Department of Sociology, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC 28607.
Burial was at Woodmere Memorial Park in Hunting, West Virginia on Friday, March 13, 2020.
