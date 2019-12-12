Andrew "Drew" Charles Overpeck, III, 76, of Boone, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Carolina Village Medical Center in Hendersonville, NC.
He was born in Forty Fort, PA to the late Mildred and Andrew Charles Overpeck, Jr.
Drew received his Bachelor's degree from Marietta College in Ohio, and Masters degree from Louisiana State University. He worked at Texaco for more than 30 years as a petroleum engineer and in corporate leadership. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, smoking barbecue, and NASCAR racing. Drew was a member of Alliance Bible Fellowship, and chair of the Missions Committee. He traveled the world for business, missions, and pleasure, visiting every continent except Antarctica.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Sally Overpeck; sons, Todd Overpeck (Julie) of Gastonia, NC and Scott Overpeck (Amber) of League City, TX; grandchildren, Allison and Ian, and Emma, Anna, Riley, and J.T.; and sister, Nancy Overpeck Gibbs (Gordon). Special thanks to cousin, Paul Stephan of Mountain City, TN, and guardian angel, Gerald Parker of Boone, NC.
Drew will be missed for his love and leadership, his determination and inner strength, and his faith and compassion. His memory will be with us until we see him again.
A memorial service was held at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone, NC on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
