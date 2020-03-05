Amisha Nichole Eller, 32, of Clyde Winebarger Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Amisha was born January 22, 1988 in Watauga County, the daughter of Bobby and Gail Winebarger Eller. She worked in food service in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and was a teen member of Faith Chapel in Fleetwood. She was a beautiful and loving daughter and will be greatly missed.
Amisha is survived by her father and mother, Bobby and Gail Winebarger Eller of Boone; and one step-brother, Jerry Lee Pennell, Jr. of Sugar Grove. She is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph Glenn Winebarger and Bobbie Jean Winebarger; and her paternal grandparents, Dwayne Eller and Genevieve Canter Eller.
Memorial services for Amisha Nichole Eller will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Reverend Roger Greene.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service at Hampton Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Eller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
