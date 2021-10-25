Mrs. Alva “Sue” Denny Friley, 77, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Sunday afternoon, October 24, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
To honor her wishes, Sue requested no services but for her to be remembered by her friendly, happy smile and always welcoming chats.
Alva “Sue” Denney Friley was born on November 11, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Denney and Rettie Wiles Denney Little.
Sue is survived by her husband of 57 years, James F. Friley Sr. of the home; sons, James F. Friley and wife Marianne of Zionville and John Friley and wife Holli of Cajah’s Mountain; daughters, Roxanne Phillips and husband Scott of Hudson, and daughter Betty Isaacs of West Jefferson; four grandchildren, Kevin Friley and wife Deanna of Vilas, Bradley Peters and wife Erin of Fayetteville, Brandon Phillips and wife Brooke of Hudson and Stacey Lawrence of Jefferson; three-great grandchildren, Zoe, Liam, and Avery; one brother, Joe Denney and wife Connie of Symrna, GA; and one sister, Juanita Denney Little of Boone.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by three sisters, Mary Greer, Ruth Weaver, and Ruby Foster; three brothers Gene Denney, Bob Denney and Bruce Denney; and one daughter-in-law, Wanda Friley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ashe County Humane Society or Happy Tails Rescue, Inc of Jefferson.
You may give condolences to the family at www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home, Inc of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
