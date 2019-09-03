Allie Hicks Brown, 88, of Burl Brown Rd., Vilas, N.C, passed away August 30, 2019 at her home.
Born February 27, 1931 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of John Wesley and Ellen Dugger Hicks. Mrs. Brown was a charter member of Vanderpool Baptist Church. Allie loved her Lord first and family next. She was always content when surrounded by grandchildren.
Everyone was always welcome in the Brown home. When visitors came to Granny Allie's home, she started cooking and no one left hungry.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her sons, Tommy Brown, Johnny Brown and wife, Sherry, and Joe Brown and wife, Judy, all of Vilas, and Scot Brown and wife, Kathy, of Zionville; daughters, Sue Hice and husband, Paul, of Lenoir, Gail Isaacs and husband, Bob, and Carolyn Wilson and husband, Tommy, all of Zionville, Lena Faye Oliver and husband, Bud, Chris Miller and husband, Sonny, Lisa Hodges and husband, Lee, and Tonya Brown, all of Vilas; 29 grandchildren, including Wesley, Steve, April and Bill Brown; 48 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren; sister, Christine H. Stansberry of Emmett, Idaho; and sisters-in-law, Lena Tugman Hicks of Boone and Shirley Brown Dancy of Vilas. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Burl Thomas Brown; sisters, Josephine Norris, Mazura Bell and Rosa Lee Townsend; brothers, Ray, Troy, Darrell, Dick, Ed and Johnny Hicks; granddaughters, Reda Gail Garrison and Becky Jo Brown; son-in-law, Edward Tester; and daughter-in-law, Brenda B. Brown.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019 at the Cove Creek Elementary School Gymnasium on Vanderpool Road, officiated by Pastor Andy Watson, the Rev. Derick Wilson, and grandsons, the Rev. Thomas Brown, the Rev. T. J. Wilson and the Rev. Jeffrey Austin. The body lay in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Graveside services followed in the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends Sunday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cove Creek Elementary School Gymnasium.
Memorials may be made to the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roger Townsend, 301 Linda Lane, Vilas, NC 28692, or to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
The family would like to extend a special 'Thank You' to Allie's caregiver, Anita Price, and to the entire staff of Caldwell Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brown family.
