Allen Grant Helms passed away on November 7, 2021, at the age of 58.
He lived life on his own terms, laid-back and marked by an independent spirit. Grant graduated from West Charlotte High School in 1982 and spent several years working on a ranch in Jackson Hole, WY. He loved the mountains and eventually found his true home in Boone, NC.
Grant was known for his sense of humor, his generosity, and his down-to-earth view of life. He loved his large extended family, his cat, Porkchop, his wonderful neighbor,s Francis, J.L., and Mr. Ted, and his close-knit work family at Appalachian State.
Grant is survived by his parents, Eleanor and Parks Helms; his sister, Deborah (husband Watt); brother, Gray; and too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends to mention.
A Celebration of Grant's life was held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Park Road Baptist Church in Charlotte.
There will be a small gathering to celebrate Grant's life in Boone at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209, or the Watauga Humane Society (SNIPS Program), PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606.
Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
