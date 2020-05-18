Mrs. Alice M. Denton, 90, of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home.
Born August 30, 1929 in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Currin Medlin. Alice grew up and began working on the family farm near Zebulon.
After graduating high school at age 16, she entered college and graduated at age 18. Alice's work with in the insurance industry began in Raleigh at Chamblee Insurance Agency.
The family moved to Boone in 1963 and Alice immediately got a job as office manager with Watauga Insurance Agency. After many years of working for others, Alice achieved her dream of owning her own business, and in 1979 Denton Insurance Agency was opened for business.
Alice was active in many community and civic organizations, including the Eastern Star, Bone Business and Professional Organization, and the Boone Lions Club. She served for eleven years as a member of the Hospice of Watauga County Advisory Board. Alice was a member of the High Country Home Builders Association for over 25 years. She was also a long time active member of the First Baptist Church of Boone.
Alice is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert E. Denton; two children, Robert E. Denton, Jr., and wife Rachel Holloway and one daughter, Alice Elaine Denton, grandchildren; Robert E. Denton, III and wife Christen, Donald C. Denton and wife Sarah, Joshua A. Minton, Casey N. Minton and Tiffany M. Minton, and one great granddaughter, Jazmine N. Cowan.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, services for Alice Denton will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Denton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Denton family.
