Alfred Joseph Bingham, Sr., 80, of Dunnellon, FL., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Alfred was born in Watauga County, North Carolina on December 7, 1938, to Lucy Mae Cornett and Robert Knox Bingham, Jr., whose father, R.K. Bingham, Sr., was a doctor and lived in the house that later became the Daniel Boone Inn, Boone, NC.
He was a graduate of Cove Creek High School. He was raised by his grandparents, Mable and William Alfred Cornett, in Creston, N.C.
In 1958 he began working for the US Federal Government in Washington DC with Department of Defense, Civil Rights Commission and retired from the Department of Energy in 1995. He was a member of Manasseh Lodge #182 and Andrew Jackson #120 in Virginia; an honorary member of Dunnellon Lodge #136 in Florida and Past Patron of Mt Vernon Chapter #178 and Dunnellon Chapter #235 Order of Eastern Star.
Mr. Bingham is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan Bingham and children, Terry Forline, Debbie Bingham, Jonathen Bingham, Christina Pierce, and Allie Bingham Jr., (deceased); sisters, Barbara Stalcup, Kathy Williams and Lillian McColl; and a brother, Warren Alvis; many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Dunnellon Masonic Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.