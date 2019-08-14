Dorene Denise Volpe Hawkins, 52, of Deep Gap, N.C., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Hawkins of the home; one son, John Michael Hawkins of the home; her father and mother, John and Donna Butler Volpe of Deep Gap; one sister, Lisa Herman and husband Ron of Hudson; two nieces, Jessica Garrison of Wilmington and Taylor Hamby of Miller's Creek; one nephew, Preston Herman of Hudson; one sister-in-law, Jenny Davis and husband Shea of Miller's Creek; and her father-in-law, John Hawkins of Darby. She is also survived by several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Kathis Hall Hawkins.
Dorene was born December 21, 1966 in Hollywood, FL and moved to the Triplett Community of Deep Gap in 1983. She was a 1985 graduate of Watauga High School. Dorene and Mickey were joined in marriage on October 2, 1988 and enjoyed 30 wonderful years together.
Dorene had a passion and talent for painting wooden crafts which will be enjoyed and treasured by many for years to come. She loved to laugh and encouraged others to laugh with her. She cherished and enjoyed caring for babies. Dorene truly had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew her.
Purple is the color of imagination and spirituality. The color purple is specifically related with royalty and nobility. Purple has power and richness and is ambitious and self-assured. Purple was also Dorene's favorite color. Dorene had imagination and exhibited power as she fought her battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life for Dorene will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the home of her parents, Donna and John Volpe, 864 Elk Lane, Deep Gap, NC 28618.
If Dorene touched your life in a special way, please come out and honor her memory at this celebration. If you plan to attend, please remember Dorene's favorite color, purple, and wear something in remembrance of her.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in loving memory of Dorene, please make your contributions to: International Bipolar Foundation, 8775 Aero Dr, Suite 330, San Diego, CA 92123 or you may go online at www.ibpf.org and make your donation. Please indicate your donation is for Dorene so the family can be notified and express their loving appreciation.
