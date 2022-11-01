Editors note: This story talks about domestic violence and may trigger some readers. The OASIS hotline is (828) 262-5035. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233.
BOONE — King street was lined with a faint purple glow in solidarity of survivors and victims of intimate partner violence as OASIS guided a group in a candle lighting at the Jones House on Oct. 23.
OASIS shared purple light bulbs with businesses along king street to show support to the victims and survivors of domestic violence. The Jones House was lit from the inside with shining purple light as the crowd formed for the vigil.
Before the speakers, people were encouraged to write words of encouragement, hope or even something they needed to hear themselves on cloth. This cloth was pinned to a clothesline on a tree for people to read.
"The vigil is an opportunity for our community to come together and share words of grief, hope, compassion. Really wherever they are in that journey of healing if they're survivors themselves, or wherever they are coming to this space from," said Sara Crouch, director of community programs at OASIS.
Crouch was one of the speakers and talked about her personal experiences as a child witnessing to domestic violence in the home. Crouch spoke about how she works to become a cycle-breaker of generational domestic trauma.
"I am really eager to express some hope, but also to look directly in the face of grief, the fear and sometimes the absolute terror that intimate partner violence can bring. There are times of light, and there are times of shadow and we have to be able to hold them both in our experiences and in our community," Crouch said.
Mary McKinney, a family therapist and survivor of domestic violence, has been a supporter of OASIS for many years and also occasionally volunteers. McKinney was one of the speakers at the vigil, and she spoke about her personal experiences as a child, and the perils and victories of attempting to break the cycle.
"My persistent fear for mama was that daddy would kill or seriously injure her. I loved this person who scared me the most. He was funny and taught me to love sports and to have a strong work ethic. His wonderful traits were interrupted by alcoholic binges and by episodic, verbal and physical violence that was usually directed at mama, and sometimes at my baby brother or me," McKinney said. "I wonder if mama might have been able to stand up from her protected position to care for herself if this violence had not been so integral in her life for so many years. Still, I am grateful for her presence in my life and am aware that not everyone has such a consistent and powerful source of love from which to draw strength."
She spoke of her life after leaving home, and how she ended up in a marriage that was similar to her home life.
"These impacts of being a child witness to intimate partner violence left me at greater risk of having to survive more abuse. I found myself engaged, as an 18 year old, to a man with a severe addiction and experienced a pattern of sporadic violence that was familiar to me," McKinney said. "As a 19-year-old, I met the man who would be my first husband and married him when I was 20 and, he was 34. Thinking of my experiences with my father and ex-boyfriend’s violence and addiction, I thought I would be 'safe' if I married someone who didn’t abuse substances. Of course, this simplistic and erroneous idea did not offer the magical protection I hoped and the patterns repeated for my marriage and for my children."
McKinney spoke of her daughters experiences with domestic violence, but at the conclusion of her speech she spoke of hope.
"I am grateful to be walking with you tonight and beyond tonight as we work to make our community safer and to support people who have been hurt. If you or someone you know is not safe at home, please reach out to OASIS or someone else you can trust for help so you can find your way to safety," McKinney said.
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle was the final speaker of the night. He spoke on the importance of the town and community having an alliance with the victims and survivors of abuse.
"I believe that either inter-home violence and domestic violence is really the great pandemic that has been taking place for years," Futrelle said. "I believe that it's time for men to stand up and be allies. Those who hold office or those who hold the influence are the ones that can help and in realizing that we are the ones that can start the support for the survivors in our community. There's so much courage and hope and strength here. All of us have been touched in one way or another and I know how it feels to know how folks who have suffered from domestic violence have had to live and go through that and be the strong and courageous inspirations for themselves."
As Futrelle concluded his statements, he led a moment of silence for everyone who has been effected by domestic violence. For anyone who may be struggling with domestic violence or abuse, they can contact OASIS at their 24/7 hotline (828) 262-5035.
