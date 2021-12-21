Numbers of Note

￼ Watauga County Watauga County Sheriff’s Office
(828) 264-3761
Boone Police Department
(828) 268-6900
Blowing Rock Police
Department
(828) 295-5210
Appalachian Regional
Healthcare System Police
(828) 262-4168
Appalachian State
University Police
(828) 262-8000
￼ Ashe CountyAshe County Sheriff’s Office
(336) 846-5600
Jefferson Police Department
(336) 846-5529
West Jefferson Police Department
(336) 246-9410
￼ Avery CountyAvery County Sheriff’s Office
(828) 733-2071
Banner Elk Police Department
(828) 898-4300
Elk Park Police Department
(828) 733-9573
Newland Police Department
(828) 733-2023
Seven Devils Police Department
(828) 963-6760
Sugar Mountain Police
Department
(828) 898-4349
Beech Mountain Police
Department
(828) 387-2342
￼ Health CareWatauga Medical Center
(828) 262-4100
Cannon Memorial Hospital
(Linville)
(828) 737-7000
Ashe Memorial Hospital
(Jefferson)
(336) 846-7101
FastMed Urgent Care
(Boone)
(828) 265-7146
Blowing Rock Medical Park
(828) 295-3116
￼ Animal Control/Shelter Watauga County Animal Control
(828) 262-1672
Watauga Humane Society
(828) 264-7865
Animal Emergency & Pet Care
Clinic of the High Country
(828) 268-2833
Ashe County Animal Control
(336) 982-4060
Avery County Humane Society
(828) 733-9265
