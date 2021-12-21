Numbers of Note
File Photo

￼ Watauga County Watauga County Sheriff’s Office

(828) 264-3761

Boone Police Department

(828) 268-6900

Blowing Rock Police

Department

(828) 295-5210

Appalachian Regional

Healthcare System Police

(828) 262-4168

Appalachian State

University Police

(828) 262-8000

￼ Ashe CountyAshe County Sheriff’s Office

(336) 846-5600

Jefferson Police Department

(336) 846-5529

West Jefferson Police Department

(336) 246-9410

￼ Avery CountyAvery County Sheriff’s Office

(828) 733-2071

Banner Elk Police Department

(828) 898-4300

Elk Park Police Department

(828) 733-9573

Newland Police Department

(828) 733-2023

Seven Devils Police Department

(828) 963-6760

Sugar Mountain Police

Department

(828) 898-4349

Beech Mountain Police

Department

(828) 387-2342

￼ Health CareWatauga Medical Center

(828) 262-4100

Cannon Memorial Hospital

(Linville)

(828) 737-7000

Ashe Memorial Hospital

(Jefferson)

(336) 846-7101

FastMed Urgent Care

(Boone)

(828) 265-7146

Blowing Rock Medical Park

(828) 295-3116

￼ Animal Control/Shelter Watauga County Animal Control

(828) 262-1672

Watauga Humane Society

(828) 264-7865

Animal Emergency & Pet Care

Clinic of the High Country

(828) 268-2833

Ashe County Animal Control

(336) 982-4060

Avery County Humane Society

(828) 733-9265

