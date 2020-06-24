Numbers of Note
File Photo

￼ Watauga CountyWatauga County Sheriff’s Office

(828) 264-4764

Boone Police Department

(828) 268-6900

Blowing Rock Police Department

(828) 295-5210

Appalachian Regional Healthcare

System Police

(828) 262-4168

Appalachian State University Police

(828) 262-8000

￼ Ashe CountyAshe County Sheriff’s Office

(336) 846-5633

Jefferson Police Department

(336) 846-5529

West Jefferson Police Department

(336) 246-9410

￼ Avery CountyAvery County Sheriff’s Office

(828) 737-0121 ext. 1208.

Banner Elk Police Department

(828) 898-4300

Elk Park Police Department

828-733-9573

Newland Police Department

(828) 733-2024

Seven Devils Police Department

(828) 963-6760

Sugar Mountain Police Department

(828) 898-4349

Beech Mountain Police Department

(828) 387-2342

￼ Health CareWatauga Medical Center

(828) 262-4100

Cannon Memorial Hospital (Linville)

(828) 737-7000

Ashe Memorial Hospital (Jefferson)

(336) 846-7101

FastMed Urgent Care (Boone)

(828) 265-7146

App Urgent Care (Boone)

(828) 265-5505

Blowing Rock Medical Park

(828) 295-3116

￼ Animal ControlWatauga County Animal Control

(828) 262-1672

Watauga Humane Society

(828) 264-7865

Animal Emergency & Pet Care Clinic

of the High Country

(828) 268-2833

