BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl’s basketball team clinched a spot in the the NCHSAA 4A Elite 8 after defeating the South Mecklenburg Sabres 58-44 on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Watauga (23-6, 8-2 NWC) trounced the Julius L. Chambers Cougars, 83-46, on Feb. 21 in the first round of the playoffs. The Pioneers then followed that win with a 58-37 victory over the Northwest Guilford Vikings on Feb. 23.

