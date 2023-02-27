BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl’s basketball team clinched a spot in the the NCHSAA 4A Elite 8 after defeating the South Mecklenburg Sabres 58-44 on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Watauga (23-6, 8-2 NWC) trounced the Julius L. Chambers Cougars, 83-46, on Feb. 21 in the first round of the playoffs. The Pioneers then followed that win with a 58-37 victory over the Northwest Guilford Vikings on Feb. 23.
In the opening round of the post-season against Chambers, Watauga found the Cougars were athletic, quick and tenacious, but were relatively unorganized.
By contrast, in the round of 32 against Northwest Guilford, the Pioneers went up against a Vikings team that was patient, well-drilled and knew how to attack Watauga’s weak points.
But despite the different types of challenges those teams posed, the Pioneers prevailed and entered into the third round — “the Sweet 16” to use basketball tournament parlance. There, Watauga drew the South Mecklenburg Sabres (24-5, 12-0 SMC) as their opponents.
Watauga won Saturday’s tipoff, but missed their opening shot, allowing the Sabres to strike first, as Maggie Houpt sprinted the length of the court to receive a fastbreak pass before the Pioneers got back on defense.
“(South Mecklenburg) ran the floor very well,” Pioneer senior Caroline Farthing said. “They’re a very fast paced team and sometimes we struggle with teams like that. But Coach Barry talked us through it in practice yesterday and I think we definitely were able to defend them because of a few changes we made.”
Watauga’s Kate Sears responded by bringing the ball up the court and splashed a triple moments later to put her team up 3-2 — the only lead change of the game.
South Meck missed their next two, and Charlotte Torgerson made the visitors pay dearly as the junior drained two baskets from beyond the arc in quick succession. Following another wayward Sabre shot, Sears wriggled her way inside for a layup to finish off the 11-0 run.
To stem the bleeding, South Meck’s Deirdre Miller landed back-to-back buckets down low, pulling her team within five, 11-6.
Later in the quarter, Pioneer forward Diane McGlamery received a pass under the basket, and although her shot bounced off the rim, McGlamery grabbed her own rebound. The junior was fouled on her next attempt and McGlamery sank both ensuing free throws.
Sears wrapped up the first with another swish from distance — this time hitting a three from the top of the arc just before the buzzer to push Watauga to a 20-11 margin.
“The biggest thing today was limiting their scoring,” said Watauga head coach Laura Barry. “We had an advantage with the ball in our hands and we can execute on offense. I think the biggest question was ‘Can we stop them?’ I thought we just did a tremendous job at that.”
The Sabres began the second quarter with a wayward shot, and Farthing collected the rebound. However, Farthing was forced into a turnover from being trapped baseline by multiple defenders, and after the steal, Miller completed an “and-one” layup.
Undeterred, Farthing got her revenge on the next possession by knocking down a 3-pointer after Sears found her open in the corner, and moments later Brooke Scheffler was the recipient of another Sears dime on a pass inside.
After a Sabre miss, Sears grabbed the board and got down the court before unleashing a deep “heat check” three that found its mark.
Sears explained why she felt comfortable with the deep triple off the bounce.
“No. 5 (Sinclair) was normally on me,” Sears said, “and she made it really hard to get my shot off. When I was coming up in transition on that play, I noticed she wasn’t on me, and I just thought ‘yeah, I’ll do it.’”
Following Sears’ heat check, two more South Mecklenburg trips down the court came up empty, yet the Pioneers were not done cooking. First, Sears was awarded a pair of free throws. Then it was Scheffler’s turn.
The 6’0” forward received the ball on the wing, pump faked a shot before driving inside, and then finally pulled up her dribble and made a clean shot from the elbow. Scheffler’s basket capped off a 12-0 run, as Watauga led 32-13.
The Sabres clawed back though as Anastasia Sinclair and Betsey Burnett engineered an 8-0 run for the visitors. After Sears split a pair at the line, the two teams headed to the locker room at the half with the Pioneers ahead, 33-21.
Over the course of the game, each team had three players reach double digit scoring. For the Pioneers Sears (26 points), Torgerson (16) and Scheffler (10) led their team, while South Meck were marshaled by Sinclair (14), Miller (12) and Haupt (10). Both squads had three points from the bench.
Watauga opened the third period with consecutive 3-point plays as Sears netted another and-one layup while Torgerson once more connected on a shot from deep.
The Pioneers clamped down on defense in the third quarter and only allowed four points, while finishing the frame on a 5-0 run that included two buckets in a row from Scheffler inside. Watauga led 44-25 heading into the fourth.
Both teams had a couple of errant shots early before Sears dropped in another layup, but Sinclair returned fire with a 5-0 run for South Meck, knocking down a 3-pointer with 5:38 left to play.
The Pioneers entered clock-killing mode, stretching out each offensive possession with ball movement around the perimeter, patiently waiting for openings to materialize. Scheffler showed off her well-rounded abilities during this time by grabbing a defensive rebound, hitting a layup down low and then blocking a shot on the other end seconds later.
“It’s the little things that win games,” Barry said. “Rebounding and scrapping and boxing out and knowing your scouting report. All those things are details that we need to win. You can win a game by two or you can win a game by 20, and that’s where the difference lies.”
Down 50-32, the Sabres started intentionally fouling with just more than two minutes to go, but Watauga went 8-of-13 on free throws to close out the game and march onward to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs — the colloquial “Elite 8.”
Watauga 20 13 11 14 58
South Meck 11 10 4 19 44
Watauga stats:
Kate Sears — 26 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Charlotte Torgerson — 16 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Brooke Scheffler — 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
Caroline Farthing — 3 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast
Diane McGlamery — 2 pts, 1 reb
Kaitlyn Darner — 1 pt, 2 reb
Laurel Kiker — 3 reb, 3 ast
Julie Matheson — 2 reb
